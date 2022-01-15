Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX] fell -16.31% so far this year. What now?

Vaxcyte Inc. [NASDAQ: PCVX] plunged by -$2.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.45 during the day while it closed the day at $19.91. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Vaxcyte Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering.

Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. Vaxcyte is selling 2,500,000 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares of common stock in the offering. The shares of common stock are being sold at a public offering price of $20.00 per share, and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $19.999 per underlying share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Vaxcyte from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants. All shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the offering will be offered by Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share.

The offering is expected to close on January 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Vaxcyte Inc. stock has also loss -19.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCVX stock has declined by -19.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.40% and lost -16.31% year-on date.

The market cap for PCVX stock reached $1.09 billion, with 52.19 million shares outstanding and 44.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 163.33K shares, PCVX reached a trading volume of 2380648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCVX shares is $50.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxcyte Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxcyte Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on PCVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxcyte Inc. is set at 1.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09.

PCVX stock trade performance evaluation

Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.23. With this latest performance, PCVX shares dropped by -7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.01, while it was recorded at 22.41 for the last single week of trading, and 22.71 for the last 200 days.

Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PCVX is now -44.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX] managed to generate an average of -$1,538,224 per employee.Vaxcyte Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vaxcyte Inc. go to 11.80%.

Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $860 million, or 88.70% of PCVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCVX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,828,385, which is approximately 1.578% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 4,254,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.7 million in PCVX stocks shares; and ABINGWORTH LLP, currently with $83.0 million in PCVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxcyte Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxcyte Inc. [NASDAQ:PCVX] by around 1,338,093 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,362,410 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 40,483,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,184,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCVX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,249 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 145,729 shares during the same period.