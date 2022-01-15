Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] is -26.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX: SLI] loss -9.77% or -0.78 points to close at $7.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2596705 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Standard to Present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference on January 10th, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $7.51, the shares rose to $7.66 and dropped to $7.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLI points out that the company has recorded 39.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -220.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, SLI reached to a volume of 2596705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Standard Lithium Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd. is set at 0.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for SLI stock

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.79. With this latest performance, SLI shares dropped by -14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.08 for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.59 for the last 200 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SLI is now -42.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.58.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]

There are presently around $99 million, or 19.77% of SLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 6,372,890, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.33% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,663,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.38 million in SLI stocks shares; and LONESTAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.48 million in SLI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Standard Lithium Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX:SLI] by around 13,722,744 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 15,740 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 15,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,722,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,722,744 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,740 shares during the same period.