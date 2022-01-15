Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $234

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] jumped around 2.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $207.30 at the close of the session, up 1.17%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Pioneer Natural Resources Completes Divestiture of Delaware Basin Assets.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its Delaware Basin assets to Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) for cash proceeds of $3.1 billion after normal closing adjustments.

Pioneer’s fourth quarter and full year guidance assumed that the Delaware Basin assets would be included in the Company’s financial results for the entire quarter. However, with the completion of the divestiture today, Pioneer will not include any operating or financial results attributable to the Delaware Basin assets after December 20, 2021 in its fourth quarter results.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock is now 13.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PXD Stock saw the intraday high of $208.08 and lowest of $203.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 205.66, which means current price is +15.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 2496733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $229.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. On May 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PXD shares from 175 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PXD stock performed recently?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 16.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.91 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.54, while it was recorded at 202.88 for the last single week of trading, and 165.72 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.99. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.34. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of -$107,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

There are presently around $43,199 million, or 86.80% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,185,260, which is approximately 0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,557,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.1 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -1.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 15,900,824 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 20,373,629 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 172,115,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,389,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,392,260 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,517,987 shares during the same period.