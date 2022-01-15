NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] moved down -3.13: Why It’s Important

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] slipped around -7.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $221.86 at the close of the session, down -3.13%. The company report on January 7, 2022 that NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, January 31, 2022. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Earnings Conference Call DetailsInterested parties may join the conference call by dialing the following numbers:.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock is now -2.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NXPI Stock saw the intraday high of $232.36 and lowest of $220.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 239.91, which means current price is +3.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 2737566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $240.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $255 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on NXPI stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NXPI shares from 245 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 7.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has NXPI stock performed recently?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.57, while it was recorded at 224.32 for the last single week of trading, and 207.81 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.72. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $1,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 21.74%.

Insider trade positions for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $53,117 million, or 93.30% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,577,269, which is approximately -0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,151,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.47 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.74 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 0.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 14,520,245 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 17,915,045 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 206,982,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,417,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,404,020 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,559,631 shares during the same period.