Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain 5.84% so far this year. What now?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] surged by $0.83 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.18 during the day while it closed the day at $22.82. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Mattel Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this, Mattel will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The conference call will be webcast on Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com. To listen to the live call, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days and may be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time the evening of the call until Wednesday, February 16, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing +1-404-537-3406. The passcode is 3299196.

Mattel Inc. stock has also gained 2.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAT stock has inclined by 15.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.51% and gained 5.84% year-on date.

The market cap for MAT stock reached $8.03 billion, with 350.42 million shares outstanding and 348.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 3788524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $27.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $24 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $25, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MAT stock trade performance evaluation

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.69, while it was recorded at 22.16 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.02 and a Gross Margin at +47.96. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 534.01. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 520.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $3,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,926 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 47,733,370, which is approximately 1.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,271,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $724.89 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 23,120,913 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 18,020,535 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 306,173,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,314,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,446,569 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,731,330 shares during the same period.