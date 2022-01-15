Market cap of Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] reaches 14.03M – now what?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] traded at a high on 01/13/22, posting a 0.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.00. The company report on January 5, 2022 that CORRECTION — Liquid Media Launches Blockchain Framework during 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Includes Film Streaming Hosted on the Eluvio Content Fabric with Community NFTs.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), please note that the dateline of the release should be VANCOUVER, British Columbia, not VANCOUVER, British Columba as previously stated. The corrected release follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7065180 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liquid Media Group Ltd. stands at 13.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.10%.

The market cap for YVR stock reached $14.03 million, with 14.64 million shares outstanding and 13.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 603.17K shares, YVR reached a trading volume of 7065180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for YVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 311.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has YVR stock performed recently?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, YVR shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2543, while it was recorded at 0.9866 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7703 for the last 200 days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -17287.95 and a Gross Margin at -1806.19. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10954.65.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -77.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.82. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.30% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 55,395, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 51,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in YVR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in YVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 80,962 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 45,836 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 61,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,603 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 22,600 shares during the same period.