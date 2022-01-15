Market cap of Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] reaches 14.53B – now what?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] traded at a high on 01/13/22, posting a 1.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.38. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) declared a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on February 25, 2022, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on February 4, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2581617 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Howmet Aerospace Inc. stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.82%.

The market cap for HWM stock reached $14.53 billion, with 429.00 million shares outstanding and 424.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 2581617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $38.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 129.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has HWM stock performed recently?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.26, while it was recorded at 34.04 for the last single week of trading, and 32.19 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.14 and a Gross Margin at +21.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.74. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $10,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 33.55%.

Insider trade positions for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $13,284 million, or 92.00% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,177,650, which is approximately -0.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 41,065,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -0.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 27,534,371 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 27,482,794 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 331,366,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,384,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,562,487 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 10,946,111 shares during the same period.