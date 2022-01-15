Market Analysts see Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gaining to $296. Time to buy?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] plunged by -$21.64 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $205.25 during the day while it closed the day at $183.36. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Bill.com to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on February 3, 2022.

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Bill.com will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, February 3, 2022 to discuss the results.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -9.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BILL stock has declined by -39.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.75% and lost -26.41% year-on date.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $18.90 billion, with 95.89 million shares outstanding and 92.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 2734831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $341.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $350, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 18.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.51.

BILL stock trade performance evaluation

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.63. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -23.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.19 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 266.60, while it was recorded at 200.72 for the last single week of trading, and 222.98 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.34 and a Gross Margin at +72.02. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.43.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.54. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$71,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,691 million, or 98.80% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,815,607, which is approximately 34.773% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,492,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in BILL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.23 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 1668.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 20,542,413 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 8,528,192 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 67,414,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,484,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,299,139 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,409,309 shares during the same period.