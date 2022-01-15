IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Is Currently -7.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] price plunged by -7.88 percent to reach at -$1.11. The company report on December 15, 2021 that IonQ Appoints Inder M. Singh, Chief Financial Officer of Arm, to Board of Directors.

Board appointment comes alongside two new senior leadership hires as IonQ continues expanding roster of world-class talent.

IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ”) (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, today announced the appointment of Inder M. Singh to the IonQ Board of Directors. Singh is the EVP and CFO of Arm, where he leads the global finance organization as well as corporate IT operations, procurement and enterprise security teams.

A sum of 3328627 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.56M shares. IonQ Inc. shares reached a high of $14.26 and dropped to a low of $12.92 until finishing in the latest session at $12.98.

The one-year IONQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.08. The average equity rating for IONQ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5160.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.53. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -19.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.25, while it was recorded at 13.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.51 for the last 200 days.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.00 and a Current Ratio set at 54.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $309 million, or 29.00% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,137,133, which is approximately 794.408% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P., holding 2,000,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.96 million in IONQ stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19.74 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly -3.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 14,830,875 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 9,469,915 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 509,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,790,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,453,714 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,382,583 shares during the same period.