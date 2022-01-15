Goldman lifts Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] closed the trading session at $162.10 on 01/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $162.00, while the highest price level was $170.39. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Zoom Announces First ‘Work Transformation Summit’ Convening Industry Thought Leaders.

Executives from Walmart, Gallup, Momentive, VICE Media Group and more join Zoom Leaders in Powerful Discussions to Help Businesses Tackle Work Evolution.

Today, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced its first Work Transformation Summit that will provide actionable insights to help businesses navigate what the transformation and future of work means as we move into another year of powerful growth and change. Additionally, the Work Transformation Summit will offer several interactive opportunities for business leaders to learn how to create a successful remote, hybrid, or in-person working environment moving forward.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.86 percent and weekly performance of -8.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 4563238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $311.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $250, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ZM stock. On November 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 285 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 9.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

ZM stock trade performance evaluation

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.77 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.77, while it was recorded at 170.58 for the last single week of trading, and 295.88 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +65.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.33.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 27.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.75. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $151,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.