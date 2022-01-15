Edison International [EIX] moved down -0.56: Why It’s Important

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] slipped around -0.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $64.07 at the close of the session, down -0.56%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Clean Energy New Year’s Resolutions You Can Start Today.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Edison International.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Edison International stock is now -6.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EIX Stock saw the intraday high of $64.715 and lowest of $63.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.62, which means current price is +0.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, EIX reached a trading volume of 2874755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edison International [EIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $71.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $71, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on EIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has EIX stock performed recently?

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, EIX shares dropped by -3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.89, while it was recorded at 64.70 for the last single week of trading, and 59.90 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.20 and a Gross Margin at +22.90. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.44.

Return on Total Capital for EIX is now 6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison International [EIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.92. Additionally, EIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison International [EIX] managed to generate an average of $55,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Edison International [EIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Edison International [EIX]

There are presently around $21,238 million, or 89.70% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,586,539, which is approximately 0.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,877,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.68 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly -1.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

297 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 19,179,809 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 18,103,839 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 294,195,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,479,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,489,321 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,832,031 shares during the same period.