Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] is -24.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DNLI] traded at a low on 01/13/22, posting a -12.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.86. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Denali Therapeutics Announces FDA Clinical Hold on DNL919 Investigational New Drug (IND) Application.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that after the close of business (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the company was informed via e-mail communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the DNL919 (ATV:TREM2) Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been placed on clinical hold. The FDA indicated they will provide an official clinical hold letter to Denali in approximately 30 days. Denali plans to provide additional updates pending discussion with the FDA.

About Denali Therapeutics Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco. For additional information, please visit www.denalitherapeutics.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3518082 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Denali Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.20%.

The market cap for DNLI stock reached $4.37 billion, with 121.74 million shares outstanding and 101.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 465.78K shares, DNLI reached a trading volume of 3518082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNLI shares is $85.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on DNLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denali Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNLI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 19.50.

How has DNLI stock performed recently?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.98. With this latest performance, DNLI shares dropped by -25.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.74 for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.15, while it was recorded at 39.22 for the last single week of trading, and 54.57 for the last 200 days.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Total Capital for DNLI is now 7.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.99. Additionally, DNLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] managed to generate an average of $244,454 per employee.Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.50 and a Current Ratio set at 19.50.

Insider trade positions for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]

There are presently around $2,859 million, or 79.90% of DNLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNLI stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 15,009,816, which is approximately -0.91% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,168,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.58 million in DNLI stocks shares; and CRESTLINE MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $260.89 million in DNLI stock with ownership of nearly -5.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denali Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DNLI] by around 7,899,693 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 3,324,832 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 73,220,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,444,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNLI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,875,525 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 797,477 shares during the same period.