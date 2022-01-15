BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] is 10.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.42%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:.

Over the last 12 months, BWA stock rose by 25.96%. The one-year BorgWarner Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.96. The average equity rating for BWA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.98 billion, with 239.77 million shares outstanding and 238.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, BWA stock reached a trading volume of 2448675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $53.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BWA Stock Performance Analysis:

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, BWA shares gained by 11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.98, while it was recorded at 48.59 for the last single week of trading, and 46.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BorgWarner Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.41 and a Gross Margin at +18.78. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.92.

Return on Total Capital for BWA is now 10.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.32. Additionally, BWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] managed to generate an average of $10,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BWA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 28.77%.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,397 million, or 98.50% of BWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,511,068, which is approximately 0.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,547,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in BWA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $492.69 million in BWA stock with ownership of nearly 0.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BorgWarner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA] by around 15,189,548 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 15,733,414 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 197,558,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,481,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,162,011 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,696,251 shares during the same period.