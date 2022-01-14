ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain 23.02% so far this year. What now?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] traded at a high on 01/13/22, posting a 17.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.71. The company report on January 13, 2022 that ZK INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACTS WITH TOTAL CONTRACT AMOUNT OF USD $5 MILLION IN THE LAST MONTH OF 2021.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that ZK International has completed the year on a high note by being able to win project bidding and bring contracts with total contract sales amount of $5 million during the month of December 2021. Though under the influence of many unfavorable factors such as the new variant epidemic, soaring raw material costs, energy restrictions and electricity curtailment, the marketing team of ZK International have worked hard to overcome these difficulties and signed contracts to supply piping products for several municipal water projects.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2379209 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stands at 12.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.08%.

The market cap for ZKIN stock reached $41.88 million, with 19.24 million shares outstanding and 17.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 516.48K shares, ZKIN reached a trading volume of 2379209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has ZKIN stock performed recently?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.54. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8976, while it was recorded at 1.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5881 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.54. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.95.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.41. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] managed to generate an average of -$2,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 139,440, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.02% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 118,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 0.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 265,433 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 349,903 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 622,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 261,751 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 149,890 shares during the same period.