why The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.38

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $53.44 during the day while it closed the day at $52.75. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Carlyle to Acquire, Expand Data Center Company Involta.

Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced today that funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire Involta, a data center company focused on hybrid IT and cloud infrastructure, including data center colocation, hybrid cloud, edge, fiber, and related products.

Involta owns and operates 12 data center facilities and an in-house 12,000+ fiber-mile network. These assets, paired with strategic infrastructure services, provide mission-critical IT solutions to businesses across the United States. Carlyle’s capital, resources, and expertise will help expand Involta’s operations, which today are located primarily in the Midwest as well as the Pacific Northwest and Southwestern U.S., helping grow its capabilities for both new and existing customers.

The Carlyle Group Inc. stock has also gained 2.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CG stock has inclined by 5.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.96% and lost -3.92% year-on date.

The market cap for CG stock reached $18.97 billion, with 355.95 million shares outstanding and 225.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 2735778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $68.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $59 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $58, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CG stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CG shares from 40 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.64.

CG stock trade performance evaluation

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.25, while it was recorded at 51.51 for the last single week of trading, and 48.45 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 28.41%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,913 million, or 49.10% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 19,318,159, which is approximately 3.212% of the company’s market cap and around 29.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,319,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $966.35 million in CG stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $905.32 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly -5.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 37,597,491 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 7,599,176 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 123,777,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,974,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,956,017 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,139,302 shares during the same period.