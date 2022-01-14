why Lennar Corporation [LEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $132.57

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] closed the trading session at $108.54 on 01/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $107.267, while the highest price level was $112.50. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Lennar Corporation Increases Annual Dividend to $1.50 Per Share.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has increased its annual dividend to $1.50 per share from $1.00 per share, resulting in a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2022.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, “Once again, we are increasing our dividend as part of our overall strategy of focusing on total shareholder returns. Given our confidence in our operating platform and resulting cash flow generation, we continue to believe a balanced program of debt reduction, stock repurchase and an increased dividend, is appropriate.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.56 percent and weekly performance of 0.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, LEN reached to a volume of 4601034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $132.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.07.

LEN stock trade performance evaluation

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.79, while it was recorded at 106.24 for the last single week of trading, and 102.81 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.94 and a Gross Margin at +27.03. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,982 million, or 94.80% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,944,567, which is approximately 0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,320,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.06 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -9.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 11,705,855 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 15,136,048 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 223,130,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,972,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,759,151 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,397,681 shares during the same period.