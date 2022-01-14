why KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.79

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] loss -3.16% on the last trading session, reaching $69.86 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Jet Edge International Receives Further Investment from KKR.

$75 million in new funding to support continued business growth, adds 20 new Challenger and Gulfstream aircraft.

Jet Edge International, the Ohio-based private aviation company, has raised an additional $75 million of funding from credit funds and accounts managed by KKR. The new funding expands KKR’s total credit and equity investments in Jet Edge to approximately $265 million over the past year.

KKR & Co. Inc. represents 583.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.07 billion with the latest information. KKR stock price has been found in the range of $69.78 to $73.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 3744194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $89.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.70.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.19, while it was recorded at 70.50 for the last single week of trading, and 64.39 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +112.77. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.91.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now 7.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.46. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 277.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of $1,265,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 25.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $32,133 million, or 77.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,718,620, which is approximately -0.294% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,856,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.96 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 6.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 27,879,377 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 29,596,296 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 387,952,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,427,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,155,002 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,985,886 shares during the same period.