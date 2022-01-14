why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.28

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.06 at the close of the session, up 1.51%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that GOL Announces Investor Update.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), (“GOL” or “Company”), Brazil’s largest airline, today provides an Investor Update on its expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021. The information below is preliminary and unaudited. The Company will discuss its 4Q21 results in a conference call on February 17, 2022.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock is now 0.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOL Stock saw the intraday high of $6.245 and lowest of $5.945 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.43, which means current price is +16.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, GOL reached a trading volume of 2502913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $8.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.10 to $8.10, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on GOL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has GOL stock performed recently?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.58. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.09, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.23 and a Gross Margin at -1.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.98.

Return on Total Capital for GOL is now -28.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -515.78. Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 556.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 137.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$430,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

There are presently around $103 million, or 12.90% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 2,365,933, which is approximately 19.84% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 1,329,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.93 million in GOL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC /CA/, currently with $6.96 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 3,868,223 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,387,623 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 8,966,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,221,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 998,048 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,260,874 shares during the same period.