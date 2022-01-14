why Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.62

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: ALZN] traded at a low on 01/13/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.84. The company report on January 13, 2022 that ALZN: Coordinated Offensive on Alzheimer’s Disease.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4207844 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alzamend Neuro Inc. stands at 6.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.37%.

The market cap for ALZN stock reached $167.72 million, with 93.46 million shares outstanding and 50.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, ALZN reached a trading volume of 4207844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALZN shares is $11.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alzamend Neuro Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has ALZN stock performed recently?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, ALZN shares dropped by -40.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.18% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1929, while it was recorded at 1.8720 for the last single week of trading.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALZN is now -312.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -356.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -213.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.66. Additionally, ALZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] managed to generate an average of -$2,523,283 per employee.Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Insider trade positions for Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.80% of ALZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALZN stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 172,913, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SASSICAIA CAPITAL ADVISERS LLC, holding 93,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in ALZN stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.17 million in ALZN stock with ownership of nearly 61.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alzamend Neuro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ:ALZN] by around 504,665 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 155,569 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 645,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALZN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 421,233 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 76,240 shares during the same period.