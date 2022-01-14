Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] surged by $3.81 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $190.29 during the day while it closed the day at $185.06. The company report on December 1, 2021 that The GOAT mindset: Expedia reveals 2022’s biggest travel trend.

Travellers want their next vacation to be their Greatest of All Trips (GOAT), in pursuit of transformative and meaningful travel experiences .

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

– Today, Expedia® released its 2022 Travel Trends Report revealing new traveller priorities that are shaking up the status quo in 2022. As more countries begin to welcome travellers back and demand spikes 1 for international destinations such as Maui, Rome and Bali, Expedia’s research reveals around two-thirds 2 of Canadians (61%) are planning to go big on their next trips with a new “no regrets” style of travel, which Expedia has dubbed the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Trips) mindset.

Expedia Group Inc. stock has also gained 4.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPE stock has inclined by 9.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.42% and gained 2.40% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $27.68 billion, with 151.02 million shares outstanding and 139.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 2761000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $190.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 6.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 16.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.38 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.57, while it was recorded at 181.85 for the last single week of trading, and 166.08 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.60 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.24.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now -12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.72. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 578.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of -$136,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,054 million, or 97.50% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,257,919, which is approximately 3.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 11,482,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.8 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly -4.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

333 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 17,496,092 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 16,086,084 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 107,206,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,788,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,140,625 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,006,440 shares during the same period.