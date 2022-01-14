Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] Stock trading around $16.99 per share: What’s Next?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] slipped around -0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.99 at the close of the session, down -1.51%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that VIAVI Provides Benchmarking and Validation for Global O-RAN Plugfest.

Increased Focus on RIC Testing Demonstrates Maturing of Technology.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today shared the company’s role in the third annual global O-RAN plugfest hosted by Tier-1 communications service providers and the O-RAN ALLIANCE. The plugfest involved a series of on-site demonstrations across multiple countries, conducted in October and November 2021.

Viavi Solutions Inc. stock is now -3.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIAV Stock saw the intraday high of $17.40 and lowest of $16.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.14, which means current price is +0.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, VIAV reached a trading volume of 2577779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $19.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $18 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Viavi Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on VIAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has VIAV stock performed recently?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, VIAV shares gained by 2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.35, while it was recorded at 17.21 for the last single week of trading, and 16.42 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

There are presently around $3,725 million, or 97.20% of VIAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,247,582, which is approximately -4.211% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,979,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.39 million in VIAV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $336.73 million in VIAV stock with ownership of nearly 4.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV] by around 12,825,508 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 13,311,322 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 193,110,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,247,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAV stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,888,910 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 593,337 shares during the same period.