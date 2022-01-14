Ucommune International Ltd [UK] moved up 6.12: Why It’s Important

Ucommune International Ltd [NASDAQ: UK] closed the trading session at $0.78 on 01/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.68, while the highest price level was $0.9719. The company report on December 28, 2021 that Ucommune Signs Cooperation Agreement to Develop a 41,599-Square-meter Asset-light Project in Hebei.

Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) (“Ucommune” or the “Company”), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, today announced that the Company has entered into a cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sanhe Metro Land Zhiyuan Real Estate Company Limited, a subsidiary of real estate company Metro Land Corporate Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange code: 600683) to jointly develop the “Zhuojun-Ucommune” project (the “Project”) in Hebei, China.

According to the Agreement, the formal cooperation between Ucommune and Sanhe Metro Land Zhiyuan Real Estate Company Limited will commence on January 1, 2022 and last until June 30, 2023. The 41,599-square-meter asset-light project marks the 16th of Ucommune’s projects with a managed area of over 10,000-square-meters.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.04 percent and weekly performance of 27.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 293.11K shares, UK reached to a volume of 3196199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ucommune International Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for UK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Ucommune International Ltd [UK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.06. With this latest performance, UK shares gained by 27.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for Ucommune International Ltd [UK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7666, while it was recorded at 0.6734 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4515 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ucommune International Ltd [UK] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.24 and a Gross Margin at -10.37. Ucommune International Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.69.

Return on Total Capital for UK is now -25.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ucommune International Ltd [UK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.93. Additionally, UK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ucommune International Ltd [UK] managed to generate an average of -$133,687 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Ucommune International Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.70% of UK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UK stocks are: SHEN NEIL NANPENG with ownership of 2,296,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.34% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 298,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in UK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $83000.0 in UK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Ucommune International Ltd [NASDAQ:UK] by around 351,138 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 24,992 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,458,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,834,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 140,721 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 24,992 shares during the same period.