UBS Group AG [UBS] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] closed the trading session at $19.57 on 01/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.545, while the highest price level was $19.785. The company report on January 7, 2022 that UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes.

PYPE: linked to the NYSE® Pickens Core Midstream Index.

MLPB: linked to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index, Series B.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.51 percent and weekly performance of 2.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 2369447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 170.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.27.

UBS stock trade performance evaluation

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, UBS shares gained by 10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.37 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.04, while it was recorded at 19.42 for the last single week of trading, and 16.65 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.45. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.34.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 376.54. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $86,015 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 7.61%.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,481 million, or 52.99% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 141,303,573, which is approximately -2.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 131,257,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in UBS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.1 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly 1.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 80,263,057 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 49,575,259 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 1,070,032,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,199,871,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,212,661 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,752,794 shares during the same period.