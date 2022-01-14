Tudor Pickering lifts Hess Corporation [HES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] price plunged by -1.06 percent to reach at -$0.97. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Hess Announces Two Discoveries Offshore Guyana.

Significant discoveries at Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 wells add to previous recoverable resource estimate of approximately 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

A sum of 2938354 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. Hess Corporation shares reached a high of $93.37 and dropped to a low of $90.37 until finishing in the latest session at $90.61.

The one-year HES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.48. The average equity rating for HES stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hess Corporation [HES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $107.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $76 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on HES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 13.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HES Stock Performance Analysis:

Hess Corporation [HES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.29. With this latest performance, HES shares gained by 18.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.31 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.29, while it was recorded at 88.80 for the last single week of trading, and 78.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hess Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Corporation [HES] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.92 and a Gross Margin at -12.91. Hess Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.07.

Return on Total Capital for HES is now -5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hess Corporation [HES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.12. Additionally, HES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hess Corporation [HES] managed to generate an average of -$1,908,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Hess Corporation [HES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,638 million, or 86.10% of HES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 38,536,011, which is approximately -0.9% of the company’s market cap and around 10.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,186,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in HES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.92 billion in HES stock with ownership of nearly -4.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

224 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES] by around 12,568,666 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 12,385,701 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 233,163,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,117,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HES stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,953,957 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,238,677 shares during the same period.