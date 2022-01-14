ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is -7.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] loss -4.56% on the last trading session, reaching $0.34 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2022 that ToughBuilt Industries Reports $11.9 Million in Full Year 2021 Sales Through Amazon.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced today that gross sales through Amazon.com increased by 68.5% to approximately $11.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $7.1 million for 2020.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, commented, “We closed 2021 with significant e-commerce demand driven by our sawhorses, knee pads, and bags. Amazon continues to positively contribute to ToughBuilt’s overall revenue growth and strengthen our brand among global end users. Currently, only our legacy products are available on Amazon, which have generated outstanding reviews to-date. We believe that as more new products become available on Amazon, we will see increased online demand.”.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. represents 122.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.98 million with the latest information. TBLT stock price has been found in the range of $0.3333 to $0.3586.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 2747622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for TBLT stock

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.43. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.72 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4166, while it was recorded at 0.3564 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5995 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.79. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.99.

Return on Total Capital for TBLT is now -104.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$333,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.20% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,806,911, which is approximately 9.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,111,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in TBLT stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.34 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 1.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 1,547,002 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 150,442 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 6,276,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,973,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 214,214 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 147,942 shares during the same period.