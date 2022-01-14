The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] Revenue clocked in at $10.70 million, down -21.89% YTD: What’s Next?

The OLB Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OLB] closed the trading session at $2.07 on 01/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.06, while the highest price level was $2.54. The company report on January 13, 2022 that OLB GROUP Anticipates Start of Delivery of Additional 400 ANTMINER S19J PRO Cryptocurrency Machines This Month.

Upon receipt of the 400 machines, OLB will have Total of 1,000 Antminer S19j Pro cryptocurrency machines operating in two facilities in Bradford, PA.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a diversified eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise, announced today that DMint, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB (“DMint”), expects to take delivery of the first of four hundred (400) additional Antminer S19j PRO Bitcoin mining machines this month. The order was paid for in advance in November 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.89 percent and weekly performance of -7.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -46.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, OLB reached to a volume of 7815530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLB shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The OLB Group Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

OLB stock trade performance evaluation

The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, OLB shares dropped by -46.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.03 for The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.52 and a Gross Margin at +15.92. The OLB Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.19.

Return on Total Capital for OLB is now -6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.89. Additionally, OLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] managed to generate an average of -$74,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.The OLB Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.80% of OLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,650, which is approximately 12.594% of the company’s market cap and around 19.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 32,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in OLB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $45000.0 in OLB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The OLB Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in The OLB Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OLB] by around 83,939 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,799 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 123,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,990 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,104 shares during the same period.