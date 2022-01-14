The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] Stock trading around $72.41 per share: What’s Next?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $72.41 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that The Hartford Named No. 1 Insurer On America’s Most ‘JUST’ Companies List for Third Year.

The Hartford, for the third straight year, is the top-ranked insurance company on JUST Capital and CNBC’s list of America’s Most “JUST” Companies for 2022. Overall, The Hartford ranked No. 14 for its commitment to serving employees, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

“We are proud to be honored again as the top-ranking insurer on America’s Most ‘JUST’ Companies list,” said Claire Burns, chief marketing and communications officer for The Hartford. “The most successful companies build environmental, social and governance principles into their strategy and lead with a clear and authentic purpose. The Hartford remains committed to reducing our environmental impact; fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace; supporting the neighborhoods where we live and work; and operating with the highest ethical standards.”.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock is now 4.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIG Stock saw the intraday high of $73.38 and lowest of $72.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.17, which means current price is +4.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, HIG reached a trading volume of 2460673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $82.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.02.

How has HIG stock performed recently?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.81, while it was recorded at 72.21 for the last single week of trading, and 67.59 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 11.58%.

Insider trade positions for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

There are presently around $22,806 million, or 94.50% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,860,255, which is approximately 1.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,101,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.46 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly -2.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 16,705,300 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 24,493,960 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 273,753,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,952,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,852,596 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,969,114 shares during the same period.