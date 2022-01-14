Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] is 0.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] loss -5.96% on the last trading session, reaching $2.05 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2022 that TASEKO ANNOUNCES GIBRALTAR 2021 PRODUCTION AND SALES.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) announces 2021 copper production from the Gibraltar Mine of 112 million pounds and sales of 105 million pounds. Molybdenum production and sales for the year were 2 million pounds. Fourth quarter copper production was 29 million pounds.

Stuart McDonald, President and CEO, commented, “Despite major disruption to the highway and rail infrastructure in southern BC from severe rainstorms in November, we were still able to realize 24 million pounds of copper sales in the fourth quarter. Transit times for rail shipments are gradually improving and we expect to reduce copper inventories at Gibraltar in the first quarter of 2022.”.

Taseko Mines Limited represents 283.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $579.37 million with the latest information. TGB stock price has been found in the range of $2.03 to $2.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, TGB reached a trading volume of 3103012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Liberum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for TGB stock

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86 and a Gross Margin at +3.08. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.09.

Return on Total Capital for TGB is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.50. Additionally, TGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] managed to generate an average of -$29,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]

There are presently around $121 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 11,403,922, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 7,294,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.95 million in TGB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $12.16 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly -0.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taseko Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 8,883,455 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,779,268 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 46,439,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,101,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,314,541 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,608,108 shares during the same period.