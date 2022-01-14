Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Is Currently 1.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] gained 1.76% or 0.68 points to close at $39.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2577049 shares. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Tapestry, Inc. Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) (the “Company”), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced the reference yield and total consideration for its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Amount”) of the outstanding senior notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”).

It opened the trading session at $38.67, the shares rose to $39.725 and dropped to $38.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TPR points out that the company has recorded 0.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 2577049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $55.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on TPR stock. On February 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 39 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.36. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.05, while it was recorded at 38.57 for the last single week of trading, and 42.17 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.06 and a Gross Margin at +70.89. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.52.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.56. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $9,452 million, or 91.00% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,923,266, which is approximately 2.306% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,716,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $772.5 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 27,369,258 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 34,357,742 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 179,216,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,943,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,841,152 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 7,434,544 shares during the same period.