Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] Revenue clocked in at $1.17 billion, up 4.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] price plunged by -0.16 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Starwood Property Trust Prices Private Offering of Sustainability Bonds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced its private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% unsecured senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes priced at 100.00% of the principal amount and the settlement of the offering is expected to occur on January 25, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, recently completed or future eligible green and/or social projects. Eligible green and/or social projects are projects that meet specified eligibility criteria in alignment with the four core pillars of the Green Bond Principles, 2018, Social Bond Principles, 2020 and Sustainability Bond Guidelines, 2018, and include investments in, financings of and/or acquisitions of one or more of the following: (i) renewable energy, (ii) green buildings and (iii) affordable housing. Net proceeds allocated to previously incurred costs associated with eligible green and/or social projects will be available for the repayment of indebtedness previously incurred. Pending full allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds to eligible green and/or social projects, the Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s repurchase facilities.

A sum of 2799724 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $25.695 and dropped to a low of $25.36 until finishing in the latest session at $25.40.

The one-year STWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.28. The average equity rating for STWD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $29.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

STWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.12, while it was recorded at 25.21 for the last single week of trading, and 25.41 for the last 200 days.

STWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,296 million, or 45.20% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,634,194, which is approximately -0.321% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,145,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.06 million in STWD stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $151.71 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly -2.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 5,594,879 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 9,682,594 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 114,280,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,558,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,845,333 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,213 shares during the same period.