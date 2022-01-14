Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY] moved up 25.88: Why It’s Important

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: SGLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.57%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Singularity Future Technology Closes Upsized Warrant Purchase Agreement.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.) (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGLY) announced it closed an upsized warrant purchase agreement.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Yang “Leo” Jie, commented, “We were able to take advantage of our healthy financial position to facilitate this transaction, which will streamline our capital structure and benefit shareholders. Our focus remains on driving sustainable revenue and profit growth, as we execute on our business diversification and growth efforts in cryptocurrency and other new markets.”.

Over the last 12 months, SGLY stock rose by 47.79%.

The market cap for the stock reached $89.48 million, with 15.67 million shares outstanding and 13.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 865.67K shares, SGLY stock reached a trading volume of 4806327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

SGLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.57. With this latest performance, SGLY shares gained by 43.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 4.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Singularity Future Technology Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -177.81 and a Gross Margin at +3.43. Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.47.

Return on Total Capital for SGLY is now -38.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.12. Additionally, SGLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY] managed to generate an average of -$158,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [SGLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.10% of SGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGLY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 196,741, which is approximately 301.955% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 170,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in SGLY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.4 million in SGLY stock with ownership of nearly 45.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:SGLY] by around 424,353 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 48,686 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 175,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGLY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,212 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,552 shares during the same period.