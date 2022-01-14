Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] gain 14.32% so far this year. What now?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: RMTI] gained 17.44% or 0.07 points to close at $0.47 with a heavy trading volume of 64052660 shares. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Rockwell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval of Triferic® AVNU in South Korea.

-Commercial launch expected in June/July 2022-.

-Rockwell Medical has an exclusive license agreement with Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for the rights to Triferic® and Triferic® AVNU in South Korea-.

It opened the trading session at $0.60, the shares rose to $0.65 and dropped to $0.452, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RMTI points out that the company has recorded -36.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, RMTI reached to a volume of 64052660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMTI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Rockwell Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Medical Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for RMTI stock

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.52. With this latest performance, RMTI shares gained by 18.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4401, while it was recorded at 0.4143 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6906 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.69 and a Gross Margin at +4.38. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.66.

Return on Total Capital for RMTI is now -68.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.05. Additionally, RMTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] managed to generate an average of -$102,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Rockwell Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Medical Inc. go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]

There are presently around $6 million, or 30.80% of RMTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,551,639, which is approximately -1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,198,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in RMTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.45 million in RMTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI] by around 466,063 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 5,256,765 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 6,074,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,797,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMTI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,315 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,765,268 shares during the same period.