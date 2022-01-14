Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] Stock trading around $2.59 per share: What’s Next?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: PBYI] traded at a low on 01/13/22, posting a -1.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.59. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Puma Biotechnology’s NERLYNX® Included in Two Important NCCN Clinical Practice Guideline Updates for the Treatment of Breast Cancer.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) for the treatment of breast cancer have been updated for 2022 and include two important changes involving neratinib (NERLYNX®).

The first update added NERLYNX to the body of the guidelines for the treatment of adjuvant HER2-positive Breast Cancer (BINV-L) under the heading Useful in Certain Circumstances, with a recommendation for considering extended adjuvant neratinib for patients with HR-positive, HER2-positive disease with a perceived high risk of recurrence.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3003327 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Puma Biotechnology Inc. stands at 7.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.77%.

The market cap for PBYI stock reached $104.71 million, with 40.81 million shares outstanding and 35.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 722.76K shares, PBYI reached a trading volume of 3003327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBYI shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBYI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $8, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on PBYI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puma Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42.

How has PBYI stock performed recently?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.16. With this latest performance, PBYI shares dropped by -10.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.92 for Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.10 for the last 200 days.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.51 and a Gross Margin at +82.51. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.65.

Return on Total Capital for PBYI is now -24.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,042.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.04. Additionally, PBYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] managed to generate an average of -$224,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]

There are presently around $83 million, or 75.80% of PBYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,629,433, which is approximately 1.21% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,425,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.87 million in PBYI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.31 million in PBYI stock with ownership of nearly 4.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Puma Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:PBYI] by around 4,545,791 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 7,146,226 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 20,388,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,080,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBYI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 660,835 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,814,475 shares during the same period.