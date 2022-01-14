Morgan Stanley lifts Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.30%.

Over the last 12 months, JEF stock rose by 41.32%. The one-year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.16. The average equity rating for JEF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.19 billion, with 263.09 million shares outstanding and 186.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, JEF stock reached a trading volume of 7619449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $46.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on JEF stock. On September 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JEF shares from 17 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.76.

JEF Stock Performance Analysis:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.30. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.84, while it was recorded at 40.03 for the last single week of trading, and 35.89 for the last 200 days.

JEF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,369 million, or 68.20% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,999,062, which is approximately -3.861% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,685,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.8 million in JEF stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $394.69 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

202 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 19,040,787 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 19,370,433 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 131,024,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,435,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,701,468 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,737,377 shares during the same period.