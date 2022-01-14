Mizuho slashes price target on Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] – find out why.

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] closed the trading session at $69.02 on 01/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.53, while the highest price level was $69.30. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Appointments.

CEO taps internal talent for elevated roles.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy’s president and CEO, today announced that Brett Carter will be named group president, Utilities and chief customer officer and that Jeff Savage will be chief audit and financial services officer, both effective March 1, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.95 percent and weekly performance of 0.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, XEL reached to a volume of 2580379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $71.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $68 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $72, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

XEL stock trade performance evaluation

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.09 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.24, while it was recorded at 69.03 for the last single week of trading, and 67.50 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.90%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,349 million, or 77.50% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,434,636, which is approximately -1.608% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,398,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.75 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -5.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

362 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 22,143,687 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 22,934,044 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 365,663,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,741,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,537,451 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,876,836 shares during the same period.