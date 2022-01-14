Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Is Currently -0.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.27%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that MATCH GROUP TO WEBCAST Q4 2021 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will webcast a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Tuesday, February 1, Match Group will publish its fourth quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.

The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

Over the last 12 months, MTCH stock dropped by -17.34%. The one-year Match Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.74. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.10 billion, with 276.95 million shares outstanding and 274.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, MTCH stock reached a trading volume of 2571887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $172.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 5.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 40.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.25, while it was recorded at 125.02 for the last single week of trading, and 146.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 121.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $260,332 per employee.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.60%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,840 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,998,088, which is approximately 21.515% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,719,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.1 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -41.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 47,367,975 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 35,746,622 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 191,562,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,677,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,219,107 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,712,926 shares during the same period.