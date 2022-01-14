Market cap of Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] reaches 61.06M – now what?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] closed the trading session at $0.93 on 01/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.91, while the highest price level was $1.02. The company report on January 13, 2022 that POAI Reports Strong Results From Its AI Cancer Drug Evaluation.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) reported the preliminary results of its Discovery 2021 program today, announcing that its Helomics subsidiary’s evaluation demonstrated their proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) program CoRE™ (Computational Research Engine), combined with their tumor profile data and matched ovarian cancer samples, could identify potential new chemotherapy drug uses. These drugs are not currently approved for ovarian cancer, but, with further study, could be used for ovarian cancer treatment following clinical trial and regulatory approval.

The Discovery 2021 program has combined Helomics’ proprietary knowledgebase, its AI Machine Learning Program and its TruTumor™ platform to create PeDAL™ (Patient-centric Discovery by Active Learning). PeDAL is a unique approach to drug discovery, accelerating the selection process to identify potential lead compounds for use in all cancers, not just ovarian. POAI is ready to partner with biopharmaceutical companies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.83 percent and weekly performance of -4.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 707.23K shares, POAI reached to a volume of 3411564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POAI shares is $4.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

POAI stock trade performance evaluation

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, POAI shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0355, while it was recorded at 0.9556 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1229 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -996.87 and a Gross Margin at -17.55. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2066.99.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -98.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -345.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -373.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.29. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,125,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.40.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.70% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,001,229, which is approximately 8.876% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 649,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in POAI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.22 million in POAI stock with ownership of nearly -20.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 566,262 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 248,910 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,685,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,500,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,713 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 175,570 shares during the same period.