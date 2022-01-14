Market cap of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] reaches 41.15M – now what?

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GMVD] jumped around 0.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.52 at the close of the session, up 18.52%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that McDade Products, LLC and G Medical Tests

Secure Additional Purchase Order for $6.5 Million,

Reflecting $3.5 Million Gross Margin, to be Delivered in Q1.

G Medical Expands COVID-19 Testing Portfolio in Response to Omicron Variant, Distributes At-Home PCR Test Kits to Retail Stores Nationwide.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd stock is now 110.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GMVD Stock saw the intraday high of $4.20 and lowest of $2.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.50, which means current price is +109.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 606.62K shares, GMVD reached a trading volume of 31470043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMVD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.95.

How has GMVD stock performed recently?

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.51. With this latest performance, GMVD shares gained by 60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1911.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.53 for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] shares currently have an operating margin of -192.98 and a Gross Margin at -60.73. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -255.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 67.30% of GMVD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMVD stocks are: SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 121,600, which is approximately 5.739% of the company’s market cap and around 35.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 74,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in GMVD stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $0.18 million in GMVD stock with ownership of nearly 1.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:GMVD] by around 141,535 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 90,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 85,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMVD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,220 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 90,000 shares during the same period.