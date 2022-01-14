Market cap of Dominion Energy Inc. [D] reaches 63.67B – now what?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] price surged by 0.54 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Dominion Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) will host its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

A sum of 3028552 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.20M shares. Dominion Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $79.771 and dropped to a low of $78.43 until finishing in the latest session at $79.75.

The one-year D stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.0. The average equity rating for D stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $84.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $81 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on D stock. On July 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for D shares from 88 to 92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

D Stock Performance Analysis:

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.45 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.28, while it was recorded at 79.65 for the last single week of trading, and 76.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dominion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.51 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.03. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $85,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

D Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 7.20%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,388 million, or 68.50% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,658,334, which is approximately 0.554% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,331,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.35 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 3.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 633 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 32,481,305 shares. Additionally, 635 investors decreased positions by around 20,216,445 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 494,298,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,996,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,308,938 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,705,975 shares during the same period.