Market Analysts see Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SEAH] traded at a high on 01/13/22, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.97. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. and Super Group Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Business Combination.

Special Meeting Date Set For January 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

SGHC Limited (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of leading online sports betting and gaming business Betway, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced that its registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”), in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Registration Statement provides important information about Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp., Super Group and the Business Combination and can be found on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov under the ticker “SGHC.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3051783 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. stands at 0.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.49%.

The market cap for SEAH stock reached $1.06 billion, with 56.25 million shares outstanding and 42.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, SEAH reached a trading volume of 3051783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAH shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SEAH stock performed recently?

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, SEAH shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.66 for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] managed to generate an average of -$8,148,010 per employee.Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]

29 institutional holders increased their position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SEAH] by around 6,226,819 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 7,768,306 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,007,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,002,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAH stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,578,426 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 6,388,051 shares during the same period.