Market Analysts see Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gaining to $213. Time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] slipped around -5.79 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $143.49 at the close of the session, down -3.88%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Colorado.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Enphase installers in Colorado have seen increased deployments of the Enphase® Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, across the state.

Colorado is rapidly expanding its residential battery storage capacity, with deployments expected to double in 2022 and to grow 12-fold over the next six years, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock is now -21.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENPH Stock saw the intraday high of $157.361 and lowest of $143.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 282.46, which means current price is +4.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 2752985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $257.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $297 to $187. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $313, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ENPH stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ENPH shares from 250 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 10.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 69.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has ENPH stock performed recently?

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -29.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.32 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.75, while it was recorded at 146.71 for the last single week of trading, and 174.90 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.07 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.30.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 30.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.44. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $157,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 28.50%.

Insider trade positions for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $13,396 million, or 73.90% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,930,559, which is approximately 2.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,869,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $725.41 million in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 1.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 9,000,311 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 6,427,704 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 77,928,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,356,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,198,795 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,760 shares during the same period.