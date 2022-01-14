Market Analysts see Azul S.A. [AZUL] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] traded at a high on 01/13/22, posting a 1.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.15. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Azul Cargo now delivers to more than one thousand cities in all 26 Brazilian states within 48h.

With the largest most efficient air-cargo network, Azul Cargo continues to transform logistics in Brazil.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Azul Cargo, the logistics business of the largest airline in Brazil in terms of daily departures and cities served, announces today an important milestone with door-to-door deliveries to more than 1,000 cities within 48hrs. In total Azul Cargo now serves 4,200 cities and communities all across the country with its wide array of products including same-day deliveries. The combination of Azul’s domestic passenger network together with the most flexible fleet of dedicated cargo aircraft, Azul Cargo is able provide unmatched fast, reliable and unique end-to-end pickup and delivery logistics services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2862133 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Azul S.A. stands at 4.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.12%.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $1.50 billion, with 139.43 million shares outstanding and 89.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 2862133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $15 to $20.80. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07.

How has AZUL stock performed recently?

Azul S.A. [AZUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.17. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.76, while it was recorded at 13.33 for the last single week of trading, and 19.98 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.38 and a Gross Margin at -17.67. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.62.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now -24.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -171.42. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 346.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 125.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Azul S.A. [AZUL]

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 4,287,632 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 5,717,389 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 30,614,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,619,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,030 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,527,416 shares during the same period.