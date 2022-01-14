Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] fell -0.96% so far this year. What now?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] price plunged by -0.25 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Liberty Global Reports Q3 2021 Results.

Strong demand for connectivity driving sustained volume growth, added 266k1 aggregate broadband and postpaid mobile subscribers in Q3.

New FMC portfolios launched in the UK and Switzerland; integration and synergy plans in both markets progressing well.

A sum of 2950115 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.04M shares. Liberty Global plc shares reached a high of $28.23 and dropped to a low of $27.585 until finishing in the latest session at $27.82.

The one-year LBTYK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.96. The average equity rating for LBTYK stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59.

LBTYK Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.06, while it was recorded at 27.70 for the last single week of trading, and 27.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Global plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.48 and a Gross Margin at +37.02. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYK is now 6.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.37. Additionally, LBTYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] managed to generate an average of -$70,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,327 million, or 86.46% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 53,971,307, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.96% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 16,283,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.0 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $424.9 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly 16.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 30,862,215 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 41,745,919 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 226,703,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,311,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,114,123 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 13,094,765 shares during the same period.