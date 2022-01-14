Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] Stock trading around $686.77 per share: What’s Next?

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $730.655 during the day while it closed the day at $686.77. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Lam Research Corporation Announces December 2021 Quarter Financial Conference Call.

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Lam Research Corporation stock has also loss -2.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LRCX stock has inclined by 20.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.70% and lost -4.50% year-on date.

The market cap for LRCX stock reached $101.41 billion, with 141.74 million shares outstanding and 140.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, LRCX reached a trading volume of 2890477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $731.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $675 to $785. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $869, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on LRCX stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LRCX shares from 650 to 720.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 23.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 45.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

LRCX stock trade performance evaluation

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 669.46, while it was recorded at 675.98 for the last single week of trading, and 625.16 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 16.06%.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $79,335 million, or 84.60% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,565,114, which is approximately 0.281% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,313,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.76 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.72 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly -12.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 609 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 8,740,343 shares. Additionally, 585 investors decreased positions by around 10,216,354 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 96,638,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,594,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,795,978 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 765,949 shares during the same period.