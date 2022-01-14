Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Revenue clocked in at $23.67 billion, down -3.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.43%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Johnson Controls acquires FogHorn, expanding leadership in Smart and Autonomous Buildings.

– Acquisition to accelerate Johnson Controls’ innovation and vision for Smart Autonomous Buildings by pervasively integrating Foghorn’s industry leading Edge AI platform throughout OpenBlue.

– Edge AI platform brings intelligence to the source of data inside the building, enabling secure, real-time machine learning driven solutions that address the pressing challenges of sustainability, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and smart, secure buildings.

Over the last 12 months, JCI stock rose by 49.53%. The one-year Johnson Controls International plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.14.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.01 billion, with 711.80 million shares outstanding and 694.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, JCI stock reached a trading volume of 2631290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $82 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 85 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.25, while it was recorded at 79.14 for the last single week of trading, and 71.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.69 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.39.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.90. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $14,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

JCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.45%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,269 million, or 92.30% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 63,566,554, which is approximately -5.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,761,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.7 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.59 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 2.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 43,664,208 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 42,189,716 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 554,770,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,624,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,387,260 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,004,162 shares during the same period.