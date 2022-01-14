iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] Stock trading around $6.95 per share: What’s Next?

iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ: ISPC] price surged by 1.76 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on January 13, 2022 that iSpecimen Expands Support of COVID-19 Research with Availability of Sequenced Specimens to Detect Variants.

Recent expansion of supplier capabilities will support commercial and government customers in their fight against COVID-19.

iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, today announced the expansion of its supplier capabilities with the addition of a reference lab in New York to support commercial and government customers focused on COVID-19 research, including analyzing the Omicron and Delta variants. The reference lab, a recent addition to the iSpecimen supplier network, has the capacity to sequence hundreds of COVID-19 positive swabs per week, providing data that is crucial in the fight against the virus. This lab is sequencing the most recent swabs to identify new variants of COVID-19 as the virus continues to progress globally.

A sum of 11221913 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.04M shares. iSpecimen Inc. shares reached a high of $7.76 and dropped to a low of $6.85 until finishing in the latest session at $6.95.

The one-year ISPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.56. The average equity rating for ISPC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPC shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSpecimen Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

ISPC Stock Performance Analysis:

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.21. With this latest performance, ISPC shares dropped by -44.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.42% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 7.03 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into iSpecimen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.40 and a Gross Margin at +56.19. iSpecimen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] managed to generate an average of -$113,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.iSpecimen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

ISPC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iSpecimen Inc. go to 15.00%.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.80% of ISPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPC stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 618,180, which is approximately 2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 15.20% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 225,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 million in ISPC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.19 million in ISPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iSpecimen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ:ISPC] by around 91,050 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 296,073 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 529,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 916,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,161 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 296,073 shares during the same period.