Immuron Limited [IMRN] moved up 46.18: Why It’s Important

Immuron Limited [NASDAQ: IMRN] gained 46.18% on the last trading session, reaching $3.83 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Immuron Receives A$6.2 Million Award from U.S. DoD to Clinically Evaluate a Military Strength Dosing Regimen for Travelan.

Immuron Awarded AU $4.8 (USD $3.43) million funding by the U.S. Department of Defense for Travelan.

Immuron Limited represents 5.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.76 million with the latest information. IMRN stock price has been found in the range of $3.47 to $4.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.94K shares, IMRN reached a trading volume of 45231655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Immuron Limited [IMRN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immuron Limited is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 149.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for IMRN stock

Immuron Limited [IMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.72. With this latest performance, IMRN shares gained by 33.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.48 for Immuron Limited [IMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading.

Immuron Limited [IMRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immuron Limited [IMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5772.21 and a Gross Margin at +64.97. Immuron Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5751.61.

Return on Total Capital for IMRN is now -53.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immuron Limited [IMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.08. Additionally, IMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

An analysis of insider ownership at Immuron Limited [IMRN]

Positions in Immuron Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Immuron Limited [NASDAQ:IMRN] by around 1,451 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 31,157 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 150,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMRN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.