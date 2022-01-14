Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] is -6.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] price plunged by -10.87 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Hyzon Motors provides update on 2021 deliveries and financial expectations.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading supplier of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles, today announced the delivery of 87 fuel cell powered heavy-duty vehicles in 2021 under commercial sales agreements. These deliveries do not include any trial leases.

The 2021 shipments exceeded the forecast of 85 fuel cell vehicle deliveries set by the Company in February 2021, prior to the deteriorating global supply chain seriously impacting the production plans of zero-emission and traditional vehicle suppliers alike.

A sum of 6460806 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.90M shares. Hyzon Motors Inc. shares reached a high of $6.59 and dropped to a low of $5.90 until finishing in the latest session at $6.07.

The one-year HYZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.93. The average equity rating for HYZN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $14.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on HYZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1462.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

HYZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, HYZN shares dropped by -9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.83, while it was recorded at 6.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hyzon Motors Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HYZN is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.04.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.30.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $182 million, or 13.60% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 8,033,477, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,679,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.27 million in HYZN stocks shares; and BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $15.72 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyzon Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 26,750,345 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,749,032 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,491,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,007,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,236,362 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,261,004 shares during the same period.