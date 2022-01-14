GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Revenue clocked in at $393.80 million, down -24.14% YTD: What’s Next?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] slipped around -1.2 points on 1/13/2022, while shares priced at $9.90 at the close of the session, down -10.81%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that GrowGeneration Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year Updated Outlook with Record 2021 Annual Revenues.

Full year revenue estimated between $420 million to $422 million, an increase of 118% over prior yearSame-store-sales up 24.4% for full year 2021.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced revised full-year 2021 revenue expectations of $420 million to $422 million, versus $193 million for 2020, an increase of 118%. The fourth quarter revenue expectation is between $88 million to $90 million. Same-store-sales for 2021 is expected to grow 24.4% for the full year and decline 12.3% for the fourth quarter.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, GRWG reached a trading volume of 5275576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $31.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $41 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on GRWG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has GRWG stock performed recently?

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.96. With this latest performance, GRWG shares dropped by -26.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.58 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.23, while it was recorded at 10.95 for the last single week of trading, and 31.76 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

There are presently around $235 million, or 50.70% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,405,009, which is approximately -0.444% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,577,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.52 million in GRWG stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $25.47 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly -20.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 3,593,083 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 5,152,720 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 14,947,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,693,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,390,615 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,701,198 shares during the same period.