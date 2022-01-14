For WestRock Company [WRK], Analyst sees a drop to $54. What next?

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] surged by $1.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $47.51 during the day while it closed the day at $47.25. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Grupo Modelo Partners With WestRock and Grupo Gondi in Transition to CanCollar® Eco Packaging, Eliminating Over 100 Tons1 of Plastic Waste.

The beer brewing company is the first in the Americas to adopt the WestRock CanCollar® Eco technology, investing roughly 4 million USD in sustainable packaging.

The innovative packaging will make it possible to eliminate plastic rings on cans sold in Quintana Roo, eliminating 100 tons1 of plastic waste and avoiding 335 tons2 of packaging waste annually.

WestRock Company stock has also gained 2.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WRK stock has declined by -4.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.59% and gained 6.51% year-on date.

The market cap for WRK stock reached $12.23 billion, with 266.70 million shares outstanding and 260.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, WRK reached a trading volume of 2372769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WestRock Company [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $55.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on WRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WRK stock trade performance evaluation

WestRock Company [WRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.86, while it was recorded at 46.34 for the last single week of trading, and 50.93 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Company [WRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.58. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.47.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 6.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Company [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.35. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Company [WRK] managed to generate an average of $16,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WestRock Company [WRK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to 20.62%.

WestRock Company [WRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,904 million, or 89.80% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,736,114, which is approximately 5.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,304,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $993.43 million in WRK stock with ownership of nearly -1.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 26,042,330 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 11,533,219 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 193,196,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,771,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,568,904 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,407,026 shares during the same period.